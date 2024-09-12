IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySecurity

Iran FM: Ties with Saudi Arabia on positive track

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Saudi Arabia Flags

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, announced that relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have entered a promising phase, with economic cooperation between the two nations now underway.

Araghchi made these remarks during an interview with Saudi news channel Al-Sharq.

Araghchi stressed that both countries play a critical role in the region’s stability. “Like Iraq, Saudi Arabia holds a special place in our neighborhood policy. Saudi Arabia is a large and powerful country in the region, and there must be positive relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. This is essential for peace and stability in the region.”

Araghchi also stated, “Economic cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has commenced, and I am hopeful that under the new government, we can further expand this cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere.”

He said, “Over the past few years, our relationship with Saudi Arabia has expanded rapidly. We have held productive political talks and exchanges.”

The top Iranian diplomat further noted that the Islamic Republic seeks strong relationships with the region and its neighbors.

