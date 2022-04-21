Sattari in Russia to promote Iran’s knowledge-based products

Sattari, along with the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and a group of Russian and Iranian officials took part in a forum on Thursday aimed at enhancing Iran-Russia cooperation in the field of knowledge-based goods.

Directors of Iranian knowledge-based companies and technologists talked to Russian officials about ways to quickly remove barriers and significantly increase the exchange of such products.

Sattari noted that during this trip, he is following up on exports by creative companies, adding that cooperation between the two countries should be increased to develop the market for the products of these firms.

Both countries have high scientific and technological capacities and we must make good use of this opportunity, Iran’s vice president for science and technology added.

“A new generation of entrepreneurship has been created in Iran over the past 10 years and knowledge-based companies have reached the stage of full growth and maturity. These companies operate in the field of technology and are a new generation for the development of exports to Russia and the transfer of technology between the two countries,” Sattari explained.

During the conference, the parties agreed to hold reciprocal visits of experts and companies in the near future to get acquainted with the production and rules of conducting clinical trials and registration of medicines in Iran and the Russian Federation.

Sattari was accompanied by directors of firms active in the fields of communications and information, biotechnology, medicine and medical equipment, creative industries, digital economy and agriculture.