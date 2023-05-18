Iran tourism: Saqalaksar in Iran’s littoral spells visitors

The embankment dam is fed by upstream water flowing from mountainous areas after seasonal monsoons.
And in various seasons, the flora around the lake makes it even more magical.
Here are photos from the spring. Take a look!
Saqalaksar Village, 15 kilometers to the south of the Iranian city of Rasht, in Gilan Province, has a particular feature. An embankment dam in the village in northern Iran, has provided an exquisite tourist attraction, looking almost like a natural lake.
