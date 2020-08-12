Rouhani Urges All-Out Efforts to Develop Vaccine for COVID-19

The Iranian president has urged researchers to press ahead with efforts to produce a vaccine and medication for the novel coronavirus.

President Hassan Rouhani said the virus outbreak has given rise to a special situation for the whole world.

“Efforts should move full steam ahead on two paths of developing a medicine and a vaccine to cure and prevent infection with the virus,” he said.

He said local researchers working to develop a vaccine for the virus should be supported.

“We assure our dear people that scientists, researchers and young experts in the country at knowledge-based companies as well as companies in charge with high motivation are trying round the clock to produce a drug and vaccine for coronavirus, and the government will lend full and necessary support for these attempts,” the president noted.

He reiterated that health protocols must be observed as long as a vaccine and medication are not produced.

“As long as an approved vaccine and medication for the virus are not available to us, all of us should fully and precisely abide by health directives,” he said.