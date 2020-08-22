Rouhani Hails Medical Community’s Efforts to Contain COVID-19

The Iranian president has, in a message, congratulated the medical community on National Doctor’s Day.

In his Saturday message, President Hassan Rouhani specifically expressed gratitude to medical personnel for their relentless efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Indubitably, Doctor’s Day this year is different from that of previous years to the Iranian society, and rituals to appreciate the services rendered by doctors have a different vibe this year,” he said.

“This year, Doctor’s Day is an opportunity to express our gratitude to the heroes who have wholeheartedly protected the health of dear people of this land,” he noted.

“They (medical personnel) put their lives on the line to save the lives of their fellow human beings,” the president added.

Rouhani said he “bows” to all contributing to the campaign against COVID-19 in gratitude for all the efforts they have done.