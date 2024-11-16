Senior aide says conveyed Ayatollah Khamenei’s message of support for resistance to Syria, Lebanon

In an exclusive interview with Al-Mayadeen TV Channel, Larijani referred to his recent trip to Syria and Lebanon, stating that he conveyed the message to Bashar al-Assad and Nabih Berri, without going into details about its content.

Larijani added that he had traveled to the region as a sign of support for anti-Zionist resistance in Syria and Lebanon.

In response to a question regarding Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s efforts to create a new Middle East, he noted that former US Secretary of State had previously sought this, spending a lot of money but ultimately fleeing the scene.

Larijani emphasized that what matters in drawing the maps for the new Middle East is the developments on the ground.

Regarding the Israeli regime’s raids on Damascus during his stay in the Syrian capital, Larijani described this as a cowardly act, stating that respectable governments do not behave this way and do not send messages by attacking residential buildings.

He stated that Iran has clear ties with the countries of the Resistance Axis, adding that the Islamic Republic will support any decision made by the Lebanese government and resistance in resolving the ongoing issues in the country.

Regarding the proposal put forward by the US ambassador to Lebanon aimed at ending the conflict in the country, Larijani said that the draft resolution has some positive points, but others need further study. This issue concerns the Lebanese government and Iran seeks to protect the people and the resistance of Lebanon.

The Iranian official also denied an Israeli TV claim that Iran imposes its will on Hezbollah’s decisions, stating that they are a seasoned organization and decide independently.