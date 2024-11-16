Iran denies meeting between UN envoy, Elon Musk

In an interview with IRNA’s correspondent on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei refuted the claim, expressing surprise at the extensive media coverage by American outlets regarding the alleged meeting.

The New York Times had reported that Musk, the American billionaire who played a significant role in Trump’s victory, met with Iravani in a secret location to discuss ties between Tehran and Washington and find ways to de-escalate tensions.

The newspaper cited two anonymous Iranian sources, claiming the meeting took place on Monday in New York and lasted over an hour. According to the sources, the meeting was described as ‘positive.’

CBS News also reported on Friday evening that the meeting occurred at the residence of Iran’s ambassador to the UN in New York.

The American media outlet noted that it remained unclear whether Trump was aware of the meeting between Musk and Iravani.

In response to a question from TASS news agency about the claims, a representative of Iran’s permanent mission to the UN stated, “We have no comment on this matter.”