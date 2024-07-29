152 people contract dengue fever in Iran as of March 20 

Officials say Aedes mosquitoes have been found in Hormozgan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Busheher and Gilan provinces.

Meanwhile, epidemiological studies show that most of the Iranian patients contracted the disease in the UAE. A number of them also are said to have visited Pakistan, Oman and Benin in West African before contracting dengue fever.

Aedes mosquitoes live and grow near human habitats. When a mosquito bites a person infected with dengue virus, the virus enters the mosquito’s body. Then, when the infected mosquito bites another person, the virus enters that person’s bloodstream.