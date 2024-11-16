Report: Tehran ranks fourth among world’s most polluted cities 

According to IQAIR, the most polluted city in the world is Lahore, Pakistan. The second and third ones are respectively the Indian and Bangladeshi capitals, New Delhi and Dhaka.

The air pollution of Tehran in this time of the year is partly blamed on the weather phenomenon known as inversion.

But what is mostly to blame for the Tehran pollution is the huge number of vehicles in the city and the relatively low quality of the fuel they use. Authorities in Tehran have been trying to reduce the air pollution including halting the burning of mazut for generating electricity.

But observers say this measure alone will not be able to considerably reduce air pollution in megacity.