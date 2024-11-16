IFP ExclusiveUrban

Report: Tehran ranks fourth among world’s most polluted cities 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Air pollution

Swiss air quality technology company, IQAIR, has issued a new report on the most polluted cities of the world, ranking Tehran, Iran’s capital as the fourth most polluted city on earth.

According to IQAIR, the most polluted city in the world is Lahore, Pakistan. The second and third ones are respectively the Indian and Bangladeshi capitals, New Delhi and Dhaka.

The air pollution of Tehran in this time of the year is partly blamed on the weather phenomenon known as inversion.

But what is mostly to blame for the Tehran pollution is the huge number of vehicles in the city and the relatively low quality of the fuel they use. Authorities in Tehran have been trying to reduce the air pollution including halting the burning of mazut for generating electricity.

But observers say this measure alone will not be able to considerably reduce air pollution in megacity.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks