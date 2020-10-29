Rouhani Congratulates Erdogan on Turkey’s National Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has offered congratulations to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the National Day of the Republic of Turkey.

In a Thursday message, President Rouhani stressed the importance of protecting bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries in the current international situation and the spread of coronavirus in the world.

“Health and trade cooperation are of a higher priority,” Rouhani said.

“Considering the cultural and historical ties between the two Iranian and Turkish nations, I hope that the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries will be further strengthened in the present era and that the existing capacities for cooperation in various political, economic, scientific and health fields will be identified and dealt with by the two countries,” he added.

He also wished health and success for Erdogan, and prosperity and blessing for the people of the Republic of Turkey, as the anniversary of the country’s independence day this year coincides with the twelfth of Rabi al-Awal lunar month, the blessed birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet of Islam Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).