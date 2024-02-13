Release ceremony for 10 Iranian Yellow Deer in Dez natl. park

These deer, bred at the reproduction site in the city of Arsanjan in Fars Province, were released within the Dez National Park in the vicinity of the city of Shush in southern Iran.

The event marks a significant initiative to preserve and reintroduce native wildlife, showcasing the commitment of environmental authorities and local communities to such efforts.

The release of these 10 Iranian Yellow Deer also contributes to the ongoing endeavors to protect and revive endangered species, fostering a healthier ecosystem in the region.

More in pictures: