Sunday, June 9, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocalSelectedViews

Reformist activist: Masoud Pezeshkian can win Iran presidential vote

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Reformist political activist Gholamhossein Karbaschi discussed the potential victory of Masoud Pezeshkian in the upcoming Iranian Presidential Election.

In an interview with Ebtekhab news outlet, Karbaschi stated that if the reformists mobilize and support Pezeshkian, who he described as a capable and honest individual, there is a real chance of winning.

He emphasized the importance of engaging the “gray vote” – undecided or apathetic voters – as crucial for a reformist victory.

According to Karbaschi, if the election sees a turnout of 25 million voters, Pezeshkian’s chances of winning would increase significantly.

Karbaschi also commented on the likely polarization of the election between Pezeshkian and Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, the current speaker of the Parliament.

He suggested that Pezeshkian holds a stronger position compared to Ghalibaf.

Karbaschi highlighted the ongoing conflicts among principlist candidates, noting that they have historically been more prone to internal conflicts than reformists.

He warned that public disillusionment with these political infighting could lead to political apathy, which would be detrimental to both reformists and principlists.

Iran’s Interior Ministry on Sunday announced the list of finally approved cabdidates to run for the snap presidential vote, set for June 28.

Among the qualified candidates, Pezeshkian is the only reformist political activist.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks