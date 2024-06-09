Reformist activist: Masoud Pezeshkian can win Iran presidential vote

In an interview with Ebtekhab news outlet, Karbaschi stated that if the reformists mobilize and support Pezeshkian, who he described as a capable and honest individual, there is a real chance of winning.

He emphasized the importance of engaging the “gray vote” – undecided or apathetic voters – as crucial for a reformist victory.

According to Karbaschi, if the election sees a turnout of 25 million voters, Pezeshkian’s chances of winning would increase significantly.

Karbaschi also commented on the likely polarization of the election between Pezeshkian and Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, the current speaker of the Parliament.

He suggested that Pezeshkian holds a stronger position compared to Ghalibaf.

Karbaschi highlighted the ongoing conflicts among principlist candidates, noting that they have historically been more prone to internal conflicts than reformists.

He warned that public disillusionment with these political infighting could lead to political apathy, which would be detrimental to both reformists and principlists.

Iran’s Interior Ministry on Sunday announced the list of finally approved cabdidates to run for the snap presidential vote, set for June 28.

Among the qualified candidates, Pezeshkian is the only reformist political activist.