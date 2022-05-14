Raisi offers condolences over passing of UAE’s leader

The full message of the Iranian president is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, Most Compassionate, Most Merciful

The honorable crown prince of Abu Dhabi and acting commander of the armed forces of the UAE,

Assalamu Alaikom va Rahmatullah

The news of the departure of His Excellency Sheikh Khalifah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE government was sorrowful. I would like to offer condolences to Your Excellency as well as the government and people of the UAE. I also wish divine mercy and forgiveness for the late leader and for you and the honorable family.

Ebrahim Raisi

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran