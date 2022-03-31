Thursday, March 31, 2022
Raisi: Government determined to assist knowledge-based companies 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi says his administration is determined to seriously support knowledge-based companies. Raisi said there is a huge potential in Iran that will make a precious asset in combination with wisdom and science and that’s why the government wants to assist the knowledge-based companies and support job creation.

He made those remarks during a visit to the science and technology park of Khorasan Razavi Province.

He said the designation of the Persian year 1401 by Iran’s leader as Production, Knowledge-based and Job-creation is not merely a motto and is in fact an agenda for all state organizations and institutions. The president added that today, production is the key need of the country and many problems can be resolved by supporting production.

Raisi underlined the need to make production knowledge-based so that wealth is generated and the economy becomes sustainable.

The president said the country must take the next strides firmly, adding he is very hopeful about the future.

