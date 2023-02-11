President Raisi: Enemies tried in vain to destabilize Iran after pressure policy failed

The Iranian president was delivering a speech on Saturday to a large gathering of people in Tehran on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“Following the war and the defeat they faced in that, the enemies stepped up threats and sanctions. They said ‘we exerted maximum pressure on the Iranian nation.’ While they achieved nothing but defeat,” he said.

The Iranian nation neutralized their sanctions and was not stopped by the bans in any field, said the president adding, “They admitted themselves maximum pressure has failed.”

“When they (the enemies) faced this situation and realized that the country is growing and developing, they started another conspiracy and a chaos project. They thought they could bring the country to a standstill,” Raisi said.

He added, however, that the Iranian nation is well familiar with their tricks.

Millions of Iranians took part in the mass rallies across the country to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the US-backed Pahlavi regime and established an Islamic republic system in the country.

Demonstrators back Islamic establishment

In a final communiqué, the demonstrators voiced support for the Islamic establishment in the face of a “highly-complicated hybrid war” spearheaded by the US and the Zionist regime against the Iranian nation, referring to a wave of deadly unrest and riots that erupted in Iran in mid-September.

They also delivered a warning to the European governments against blacklisting the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), saying such a move would be “a declaration of war” against the Iranian nation.

“While we fully support the honorable government and the faithful and hard-working servants of the holy Islamic Republic, we expect that they take appropriate measures to ease the hardships and pressures on the livelihoods of this dear nation in a show of gratitude for the people’s loyalty and all-out support,” it added.