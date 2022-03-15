Raisi congratulates Berdimuhamedow on his election as Turkmen president

Raisi said in the message, “I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate Your Excellency and the noble people of Turkmenistan on your election as the country’s president.”

Raisi also expressed hope that during Serdar Berdimuhamedow’s presidency, relations between Iran and Turkmenistan will grow at bilateral, regional and international levels.

The Iranian president noted that the Islamic Republic’s priority is to deepen ties with neighbors and Turkmenistan has a special place in this regard.

The Raisi administration has made expansion of ties with neighbors the centerpiece of its foreign policy, arguing that this can help the country achieve economic growth and blunt Western sanctions against the Islamic Republic.