Production line of acute ischemic stroke medicine becomes operational in Iran

Alteplase is the only medicine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke.

At the opening ceremony of the production line of the medicine by the Iranian knowledge-based company, Arina Hayat Danesh, Iranian Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy Ruhollah Dehghani said: “Today, with the help of experts and technologists of a knowledge-based company, this very important and vital medicine, whose production had been monopolized by an American company until now, will be produced inside the country while sanctions cast a shadow.”

Dehghani added, “So far, Alteplase had been supplied through imports with many challenges, but today, with the help of the experts of the knowledge-based company, Iran is known as the second country producing the medicine.”

About 10 million dollars was earmarked for importing Alteplase, but producing the medicine at home will help save foreign reserves, create jobs, and will also reap significant amounts in foreign exchange through exports.