President Rouhani Inaugurates Sponge Iron Plant in Kerman

The plant was put into operation on Monday in a ceremony attended by the president.

Rouhani visited Phase I of the sponge iron project as the most complete sponge iron production unit working with Iranian technology located in Kerman province, and was briefed by the experts on the project.

The President further ordered the commencement of Phase 2 of Baft Steel Recovery Complex aimed at pelletizing 2.5 million tonnes a year and producing hot briquette at a capacity of 800,000 tonnes a year.

The President also met with engineers and workers of the plant during the visit and praised them for their efforts and hard work on the path of development of the country.