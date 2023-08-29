Tuesday, August 29, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocal

Former president Rouhani defends his job performance while in office

By IFP Editorial Staff

Former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has said on X that during his presidency, Iran overtook Qatar in gas production at a joint field with the Persian Gulf country.

Rouhani added that from 2013 to 2020, the number of phases that were completed at the South Pars gas field rose from 10 to 27.

Rouhani claimed that from 2013 to 2020, the number of rigs installed in South Pars jumped by 236% from 11 to 37. This, according to the former president, increased Iran’s gas output by 2.5-fold.

His remarks were apparently meant to criticize President Ebrahim Raisi’s handling of the Iranian economy.

On Monday, President Ebrahim Raisi however defended his own job performance, saying his administration does not tie its actions to what he called “the smile” of others.

He made the remarks while launching a new phase of the Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf after a 20-year hiatus.

The Raisi administration has come under fire over rising inflation that has shot up prices in Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks