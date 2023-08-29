Former president Rouhani defends his job performance while in office

Rouhani added that from 2013 to 2020, the number of phases that were completed at the South Pars gas field rose from 10 to 27.

Rouhani claimed that from 2013 to 2020, the number of rigs installed in South Pars jumped by 236% from 11 to 37. This, according to the former president, increased Iran’s gas output by 2.5-fold.

His remarks were apparently meant to criticize President Ebrahim Raisi’s handling of the Iranian economy.

On Monday, President Ebrahim Raisi however defended his own job performance, saying his administration does not tie its actions to what he called “the smile” of others.

He made the remarks while launching a new phase of the Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf after a 20-year hiatus.

The Raisi administration has come under fire over rising inflation that has shot up prices in Iran.