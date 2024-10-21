Iran begins construction of 110 residential units on Abu Musa Island, Persian Gulf

Arsalan Maleki publicized that Abu Musa, as well as the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, are an inseparable part of the Islamic Republic of Iran, asserting construction on the islands is fully permissible under Iranian law.

Maleki highlighted that there is a legal mandate to provide housing for residents and those interested in living on the island.

The directive for constructing 110 units has been issued to the relevant authorities, and the construction operations will soon begin, he said.

He further stressed that Abu Musa Island is considered a territory belonging to Iran, where the government holds full rights for development.

According to Maleki, the housing allocation process will prioritize the island’s current residents, but other interested individuals from across the country can also apply for housing on Abu Musa Island.

Abu Musa Island, located in the Persian Gulf, has strategic importance due to its location and potential resources despite its small size.

Over the years, Iran has faced territorial disputes with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the sovereignty of the trio islands, with the West and some Arab states taking sides with the Emirates.