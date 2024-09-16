Iran says willing to broaden ties with Persian Gulf countries in all arenas

In a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions of the Persian Gulf countries, held in Tehran on Sunday, Takht Ravanchi said the Iranian administration attaches special importance to the expansion of relations with neighboring countries, particularly the Persian Gulf states.

Iran plans to strengthen relations with the Persian Gulf countries in all areas of mutual interest, he added.

Referring to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Iraq, the deputy minister highlighted Tehran’s determination to engage in continuous consultations and interaction with the Persian Gulf states.

The geographical proximity, as well as the bonds and commonalities among the eight Persian Gulf countries, provide a favorable framework for dialogue and consultation, he continued.

He then voiced Iran’s readiness to enhance cooperation with the Persian Gulf countries through reciprocal visits and dialogue considering the ample opportunities for economic cooperation, transit, environmental efforts, maritime affairs, the fight against drug trafficking, and the coast guard programs.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the heads of missions of the Persian Gulf states in Tehran expressed their views on this subject and stressed the necessity for dialogue among the regional countries.