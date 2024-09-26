Media WireForeign Policy

Iran deplores US-UAE statement on 3 Persian Gulf islands

By IFP Media Wire
Nasser Kanaani

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned a joint statement issued by the United States and the United Arab Emirates leaders regarding the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

“The three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are inseparable parts of Iran’s territory and any remarks by third parties regarding them are fundamentally invalid and unacceptable,” Kanaani said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that the repeated baseless claims by the UAE about the three Iranian islands and the issuance of political statements in collaboration with other parties lack legitimacy and do not undermine Iran’s legal status or sovereignty over the islands.

Following a meeting at the White House on Monday, US President Joe Biden and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a joint statement on the strategic partnership between their countries, which included a paragraph repeating the UAE’s claim to the Iranian islands.

The three Persian Gulf islands have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found in historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other countries.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks