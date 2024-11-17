Iran says daily gas output from South Pars hit all-time high

The company said on Saturday that combined production from 28 phases of South Pars had hit a record of 711 million cubic meters (mcm) on November 13.

South Pars is the world’s largest gas field which straddles the Iran-Qatar maritime border in the Persian Gulf and is known in Qatar as North Dome.

It is responsible for more than 70% of Iran’s total gas production. The Pars Oil and Gas Company operates some 40 offshore drilling rigs, hundreds of wells, and thousands of kilometers of underwater pipelines to be able to produce gas from the field.

A previous production record of 706 mcm per day from the Iranian side of South Pars had been recorded in 2023, added the company.

The announcement comes as Iranian power plants are struggling with a shortage of natural gas supplies because demand for heating has increased significantly in the country’s households sector.

Repair programs at some gas refineries have also affected supplies to Iranian power plants, leading to brief power cuts in large cities in recent days.

Iran’s Oil Ministry’s news website noted in a report on Saturday that daily production from Phase 11 of South Pars had increased from 15 mcm to 18 mcm in recent days and will further increase to 20 mcm in the days to come.

Phase 11 of South Pars is located near Qatar’s maritime border and is the most technologically complicated of all 28 phases in the field.