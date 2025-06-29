Iran begins gas exports from third train of South Pars Phase 14 refinery

Hamidreza Saghafi, CEO of Petropars Group, announced the successful launch of the third processing unit, which follows the recent commissioning of the fourth train.

He described the achievement as a clear demonstration of Iranian engineering capability and a step forward in expanding the nation’s production and export capacity amid ongoing regional challenges.

“The commissioning of the third gas sweetening train enabled the start of exports from Phase 14. This accomplishment reflects not only technical expertise but also the strong organizational cooperation and national commitment of Petropars personnel,” Saghafi said.

He expressed gratitude for the efforts of project staff, including contractors, engineers, workers, and the Petropars Operation and Management Company (POMC), highlighting their dedication to securing the country’s energy future.

Saghafi emphasized the importance of human capital in advancing Iran’s energy sector, especially under current economic and geopolitical pressures.

The South Pars Gas Filed in the Persian Gulf contains the largest of gas reserves in the world, shared by Iran and Qatar.