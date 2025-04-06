Official: South Pars Complex sent 196 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Iran national grid last year

Gholam Abbas Hosseini told reporters on Saturday that the South Pars Complex also produced more than 243 million barrels of gas condensates, 606,000 tons of granulated sulfur, 2.5 million tons of butane, approximately 3.7 million tons of propane, and over 1.8 million tons of ethane last year.

According to Hosseini, the complex also sent 135 million barrels of gas condensates to the Persian Gulf Star Refinery, playing a unique role in gasoline production in the country.

Hosseini said during the severe cold wave in early 2024, nearly 610 million cubic meters of sweet gas was delivered to the national grid on February 4th.

This, the CEO of Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex noted, marked an unprecedented record in the history of South Pars Gas Complex.