Iran sets new solar power generation record as renewable capacity grows

SATBA chief Mohsen Tarztalab, who also serves as Deputy Energy Minister, announced that 150 megawatts of new solar plants were inaugurated across 24 sites in Tehran, Yazd, Alborz, Semnan, Markazi, Qazvin, Sistan-Baluchestan, and Isfahan provinces.

He noted the projects were financed through both private investment and national development funds.

He added that construction of a 200-megawatt solar power plant in Bushehr, backed by Tourism Bank, also began this week.

Iran’s total installed renewable energy capacity has now reached 2,100 megawatts, with plans to expand to 7,000 megawatts by the end of the year, raising renewables’ share of the national energy mix to about 7 percent.

Tarztalab emphasized that the expansion of solar capacity not only reduces reliance on fossil fuels but also creates opportunities for investors. He called for the savings from reduced fuel consumption to be allocated to further support renewable energy developers.