IFP ExclusiveEnergy

Organized fuel smuggling ring busted in Iran: over 6 million liters seized

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Petrol Station

Iranian authorities have announced the definitive sentencing of those involved in a massive organized fuel smuggling case involving two foreign oil tankers.

The vessels were caught carrying more than six million liters of smuggled fuel in the southern waters of the Persian Gulf near Abu Musa Island.

The case, described as one of the most significant in terms of volume and coordination, involved two tankers with a total of 34 foreign crew members.

According to an official statement, the first tanker was found smuggling over 4.25 million liters of fuel. Its captain and two senior officers were each sentenced to five years in prison and fined a total of 4,300 billion rials—three times the value of the seized fuel.

The second tanker’s crew received similar prison terms and were collectively fined more than 2,375 billion rials.

Mojtaba Ghahremani, the Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province clarified that the ships will not be released until the financial penalties are fully paid.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks