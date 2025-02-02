Iran aims to reduce fuel smuggling with smart monitoring system

Speaking at the signing ceremony of a memorandum for the “Real-Time Monitoring and Smart Management of the Oil Supply Chain,” Azimi-Far emphasized the government’s commitment to reducing smuggling and improving energy efficiency.

He also said since the start of the current administration, Iran has increased gasoline production by an average of 10 million liters per day, with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production reaching 124 million liters daily in December and January.

Azimi-Far, “Daily diesel production increased by 13 million liters compared to the previous average, reaching 124 million liters per day in December this year. This production level was also maintained as the average for January, marking an unprecedented record.”

“In gasoline production, we achieved a 10 million liter increase in the average daily production over the past five months,” he noted.

Despite these gains, Azimi-Far acknowledged that fuel consumption in Iran is double the global average, partly due to smuggling and inefficiencies in the supply chain.

The new smart monitoring system will use advanced technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), to track every drop of fuel produced and minimize human intervention.

Azimi-Far stressed that the project involves collaboration with leading domestic organizations to ensure its swift implementation.