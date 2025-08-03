Sunday, August 3, 2025
OPEC+ agrees to enhance oil production by 547k barrels per day from September

By IFP Media Wire

OPEC+ on Sunday agreed to boost oil production by 548,000 barrels per day from September in a move that could further reduce gas prices in 2025

The group had been curtailing production of oil for several years to support oil prices, but changed course earlier this year after calls by US President Donald Trump to ramp up production.

Saudi Arabia holds significant influence in OPEC+ as the dominant member of the OPEC producers’ cartel, and Russia is the leading non-OPEC member in the 22-country alliance.

Sunday’s announcement means the group has fully unwound previous cuts to oil production.

The decision comes amid increasing US pressure to bring Moscow to the negotiating table to end their ongoing, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.

