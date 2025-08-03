OPEC+ agrees to enhance oil production by 547k barrels per day from September

The group had been curtailing production of oil for several years to support oil prices, but changed course earlier this year after calls by US President Donald Trump to ramp up production.

Saudi Arabia holds significant influence in OPEC+ as the dominant member of the OPEC producers’ cartel, and Russia is the leading non-OPEC member in the 22-country alliance.

Sunday’s announcement means the group has fully unwound previous cuts to oil production.

The decision comes amid increasing US pressure to bring Moscow to the negotiating table to end their ongoing, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.