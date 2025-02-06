OPEC unity helps thwart US sanctions threats: Iran president

Pezeshkian told the visiting OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais in Tehran on Wednesday, “I believe if OPEC members act together, the United States cannot impose sanctions against any of them.”

The Iranian president was referring to threats by US President Donald Trump to cut off Iran’s oil exports.

Pezeshkian said his policy is to deepen brotherhood within OPEC given, as he put it, the significance of the matter in reaching a “common language, perspective, and policy.”

“Sharing experiences and achievements, as well as collective market management, constitute serious areas of cooperation among OPEC members.”

The OPEC chief expressed gratitude for the constructive role of the Islamic Republic in the organization.

Al-Ghais said he has tried to strengthen cooperation among member countries as if they were members of one family, working toward collective interests.

“During my tenure as secretary-general, I have tried to steer OPEC in a direction that ensures the interests of all members while maintaining market stability and sustainability.”

The secretary-general said strengthening the spirit of cooperation is crucial for the future of OPEC, just as the improvement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia has enabled OPEC to play a stronger role in the market than before.