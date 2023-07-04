Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Data show Iran has exported around 19 bcm of natural gas in 2022

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Oil and Gas

Figures by the Energy Institute (EI) shows that Iran exported nearly 19 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in 2022.

According to a Tuesday report by the IRNA, the EI released a report titled the 72nd edition of the Statistical Review of World Energy, indicating that the Islamic Republic exported 18.9 bcm of natural gas in 2022.

The figure accounted for 2.5% of the world’s natural gas trade through the pipeline this year.

Iran’s natural gas export has registered a 9% surge compared to 2021, said the report.

The figure is more than 4 times the average growth of the global trade of this product, added the EI.

The report went on to say that Iran exported 17.3 bcm of natural gas in 2021.

Of Iran’s total export of 18.9 bcm in the previous year, 9.4 bcm were exported to Iraq, 9.1 bcm to Turkey and 0.4 bcm to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

