Minister: Iran to make 300 million dollars per annum by producing ethane

Iran’s oil minister says extracting ethane from 9 refineries of South Pars gas complex in the Persian Gulf, will make an annual income of 250-300 million dollars for the country.

Javad Owji was speaking during the signing ceremony of an MoU to increase the production of ethane gas in 9 refineries of the South Pars gas complex.

He said the project will be put into operation in the next two months.

Owji also said over 700 million cubic meters of gas are extracted from the South Pars field every day, adding that after the phase 11 development plan of the field becomes operational, the output will further increase.

According to the Iranian oil minister, currently 66% of ethane produced in South Pars refineries is extracted and the rest is injected into the national pipeline and consumed.