Friday, April 28, 2023
Iranian president: Iran can be a pioneer in gas and oil industries

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said all countries are admitting that the Islamic Republic is now a pioneer in military and nuclear industries.

Raisi added that Iran can also be a pioneer in the oil and gas industries in the world as well.

The president made those comments during the inauguration ceremony of Phase One of the Hoveizeh Persian Gulf Gas Refinery in southern Iran.

Some 75 percent of the equipment used in this refinery has been made in Iran.

Iran has taken a long stride in the development of its oil and gas industries in the past few years.

This comes as the country has been under harsh sanctions imposed by the US and some other Western governments.

