IRGC says seized Togo-flagged tanker carrying smuggled fuel

By IFP Media Wire
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that it has confiscated a tanker carrying over 700,000 liters of smuggled oil with the flag of Togo in the Persian Gulf.

The Public Relations of the Third Naval Region of the IRGC announced in a statement that this tanker, with nine Indian crew members, was seized on Friday morning in the northern waters of the Persian Gulf near the Arash oil field.

The seizure of this ship, named “Pearl G”, was carried out based on a judicial order.

The IRGC statement mentioned that the aforementioned ship, which was owned by an Iraqi individual residing in the United Arab Emirates, was loading smuggled fuel from Iranian launches when it was seized.

The seized oil tanker, along with its crew, has been transferred to Imam Khomeini Port.

Last Monday, the IRGC Navy reported seizing a similar vessel carrying over 1.5 million liters of smuggled fuel off the coast of the southern port city of Bushehr.

