Iran dismisses reports oil tankers involved in collision near Singapore carrying Iranian crude

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Oil Tanker

The Iranian Oil Ministry in a statement on Saturday rejected reports that a large oil tanker that collided with a supertanker and caught fire off Singapore's coast was carrying Iranian crude oil.

“None of the damaged tankers were related to Iran,” the ministry announced and stressed that the crude oil cargo of neither of the two damaged tankers belonged to Iran.

Thick black smoke billowed from the site of the incident northeast of the Singaporean island of Pedra Branca on Friday. The crew were rescued by life rafts and flown to hospital.

The Iranian oil ministry raised questions on the incentives behind spreading the rumor at a time the country has managed to increase its oil production and exports under US-led Western sanctions.

