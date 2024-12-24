Iran sets new record with daily gas production of 865mn cubic meters

Mohammadreza Jolaei, Director of Coordination and Supervision at the National Iranian Gas Company, said on Tuesday that Iran is currently producing over one billion cubic meters of rich gas daily.

Seventy percent of the country’s gas supply comes from South Pars in the Persian Gulf, contributing approximately 590 million cubic meters daily.

South Pars also produces 700,000 barrels of gas condensate, 20,000 tons of liquefied gas, 1,500 tons of sulfur, and nearly 5,000 to 6,000 tons of ethane per day.

Jolaei emphasized the importance of maintaining the 13 gas refineries across 22 phases at South Pars, which requires high-tech components often sourced domestically.

He noted the rising demand for gas, which reaches 600-700 million cubic meters daily during the winter, compared to 150 million cubic meters in the summer.

With 75% of Iran’s energy basket reliant on gas, Jolaei stressed the need to diversify energy sources to mitigate the impact of gas supply imbalances.