President Raisi hails Iranian nations as real victor of elections

President Raisi visited the Interior Ministry on Friday morning to get briefed on the process of the nationwide elections for the Parliament and the Assembly of Experts.

After casting his ballots, the president described the elections as a “national celebration” and the “manifestation of national unity and integrity”.

Hailing the Iranian nation as the true winner of the elections, Raisi said there won’t be losers in the polls, no matter who would garner the votes.

The distinguishing feature of elections in Iran is that the Iranian voters and candidates feel duty-bound to take part in the polls, he added.

Having gone through a formal qualification process by Iran’s Constitutional Council, over 15,000 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, are running for the parliament.

Around 61 million Iranian people are eligible to vote, including 3.5 million first-time voters. The elections are held in around 60,000 polling stations across Iran.

A total of 144 clergymen have also been chosen as the final candidates for the Assembly of Experts elections.

There are 290 seats in the Iranian Parliament, known as Majlis, elected by direct vote of people in nationwide elections for four years.

The Assembly of Experts is a high-ranking body that elects and oversees the activities of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.