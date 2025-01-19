President Pezeshkian: Iran not seeking nuclear weapons

In a recent interview with a Russian network, President Pezeshkian criticized the West for attempting to create a negative perception of Iran in the region.

During his visit to Moscow on Friday to sign a strategic partnership agreement with Russia, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of unity among countries committed to freedom and independence to counter Western dominance.

He also slammed the Israeli regime for assassinating the leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, who was a guest in Tehran during his inauguration, and questioned the legality and defense of such actions by the US and Europe.

The Iranian president also condemned the crimes of Israel in Gaza including the killing of innocent women and children and blocking access to essential resources.

Pezeshkian called for internal unity and friendship with neighboring countries, reiterating Iran’s commitment to peaceful relations and regional stability.