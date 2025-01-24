President Pezeshkian Emphasizes Ikran-Russia Security Interactions

In an interview with Russia’s Channel One TV, President Pezeshkian added that under this agreement, Iran and Russia collaborate in three areas of security, political, and economic domains, at both bilateral and regional levels.

Pezeshkian also referred to the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, stating that what unfolded before the eyes of the world in Gaza was genocide. However, the United States and Europeans not only defend the Zionist regime and its crimes but also arm and support it to continue these atrocities.

He added that the Zionist regime and the United States have demonstrated through their actions in the region, including the crimes in Gaza, the assassination of Iran’s senior anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the assassination of Iran’s nuclear scientists, and similar actions, that they are seeking to create insecurity and expand terrorism in the region.

In another part of this interview, referring to the West’s claims regarding Iran’s attempts to produce a nuclear bomb, he emphasized that both the views of Iran’s Supreme Leader and our policies, beliefs, and convictions are based on the premise that we are not seeking, have not sought, and will not seek nuclear weapons.

President Pezeshkian also stressed the importance of strengthening Iran’s defensive and military capabilities, especially in the missile field, stating that we must enhance our military capabilities day by day so that enemies cannot easily even think of attacking Iran or act like they did in Gaza without the world reacting.