President Inaugurates Innovation Factory in Iran

President Rouhani formally inaugurated the Azadi Innovation Factory in western Tehran on Tuesday.

In a speech at the event, the president praised the knowledge-based companies for creating 300,000 jobs in Iran.

“The knowledge-based companies generate science, income, power, welfare and dignity,” he noted, calling for closer links between the investors and the start-ups.

President Rouhani also extolled the benefits of the innovation factory, saying it provides opportunities for the start-ups and young innovators to work together with the help of accelerators and get rid of bureaucracies.

Known as the first branch of the Pardis Technology Park, the innovation factory covers an area of 18,500 square meters and provides employment for 3,500 university graduates and young entrepreneurs.

The Azadi Innovation Factory includes 10 separate sections and a central building providing opportunities for Iranian start-ups in a broad range of fields, such as tourism, architecture and urban life, nanopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, insurance and financial innovations, content creation, and cyber security.

The factory has been set up to facilitate entrepreneurial teams’ access to the necessary infrastructure and facilities, create synergy among the start-ups, and encourage innovation and creativity in a dynamic atmosphere.