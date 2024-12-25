Iranian company unveils vacuum distillation device for oil product quality measurement

In an interview with ISNA news agency, Moslem Mashayekhi, CEO of the knowledge-based company, explained that the vacuum distillation device is used for the qualitative measurement of heavy oil products, including crude oil, fuel oil, base oil, and some industrial oils.

He added that the device is designed and manufactured in accordance with ASTM D1160 and its Iranian equivalent INSO 8908 standards.

Vacuum distillation is one of the best laboratory and industrial methods for separating substances in liquid solutions. By applying a vacuum, the temperature of the solution is lowered, allowing the separation of dissolved substances with less energy while preserving their properties.

Mashayekhi underscored the competitive advantage of the product, noting that its production cost is one-fifth of the similar foreign model, which is priced at around $110,000, while the Iranian version is sold for $21,000.

Emphasizing that the device is entirely produced domestically, he pointed out it has already been commercialized, with several units sold, and there is a strong market potential in the region and Persian Gulf countries.