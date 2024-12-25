IFP ExclusiveScience and Technology

Iranian company unveils vacuum distillation device for oil product quality measurement

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Oil

An Iranian knowledge-based company has developed a vacuum distillation device that is now being used for the quality assessment of oil products in the country.

In an interview with ISNA news agency, Moslem Mashayekhi, CEO of the knowledge-based company, explained that the vacuum distillation device is used for the qualitative measurement of heavy oil products, including crude oil, fuel oil, base oil, and some industrial oils.

He added that the device is designed and manufactured in accordance with ASTM D1160 and its Iranian equivalent INSO 8908 standards.

Vacuum distillation is one of the best laboratory and industrial methods for separating substances in liquid solutions. By applying a vacuum, the temperature of the solution is lowered, allowing the separation of dissolved substances with less energy while preserving their properties.

Mashayekhi underscored the competitive advantage of the product, noting that its production cost is one-fifth of the similar foreign model, which is priced at around $110,000, while the Iranian version is sold for $21,000.

Emphasizing that the device is entirely produced domestically, he pointed out it has already been commercialized, with several units sold, and there is a strong market potential in the region and Persian Gulf countries.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks