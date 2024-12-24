Iran to unveil first AI-equipped oil well

Hossein Afshin said the center marks a significant step from business intelligence to artificial intelligence (AI) in the oil industry.

He also revealed that the country’s first AI-equipped oil well will be unveiled next year in Sepehr and Jofair oil fields, southern Iran.

Afshin also mentioned that the first smart refinery in Qeshm, in the Persian Gulf, is currently being prepared.

Highlighting the importance of AI in the oil industry, he stressed the need for a foundation in business intelligence before transitioning to AI.

The WRFM Center, managed by the Pasargad Energy Development Company, utilizes advanced sensors, data management systems, AI, and real-time data analysis to oversee and optimize operations related to wells, reservoirs, and surface facilities.

The project, completed with domestic capabilities, positions Iran at the forefront of technological advancements in the region.

The smart refinery in Qeshm will be another milestone for the country, showcasing Iran’s ability to implement high-tech solutions independently, the vice president said.