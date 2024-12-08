Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Pres. Pezeshkian: Syrians must decide their country’s fate

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran's President emphasized that the future of Syria, including its political and governance systems, must be determined solely by its people.

Stressing the importance of unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in Syria, Masoud Pezeshkian called for dialogue among diverse segments of Syrian society to reach mutual understanding and end the ongoing conflict.

The President expressed hope for a swift cessation of violence so that the Syrian people can decide their fate in a peaceful environment, free from external interference or fear. “The decisions about Syria’s future must reflect the dignity and aspirations of its people,” Pezeshkian remarked.

Highlighting the need to protect the security of all Syrians and residents, as well as safeguarding sacred sites and diplomatic missions in accordance with international law, Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s commitment to consulting with relevant parties and the United Nations to stabilize the region.

Condemning aggressive actions by terrorist regimes targeting Syrian territory, he urged vigilance against exploitation by the Zionist regime to advance unlawful and expansionist goals at the expense of regional nations.

Iran, he affirmed, remains resolute in supporting dialogue and peace for Syria’s stability and prosperity.

