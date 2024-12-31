IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsFinance

Pres. Pezeshkian stresses collaboration with private sector, FATF review to address economic challenges

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that resolving the country’s economic challenges is impossible without the active involvement of the private sector.

He announced plans for the Expediency Council to revisit the FATF bill, aiming to ease economic activities and create a more conducive environment for businesses.

In a meeting with members of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, the President encouraged business leaders to accompany government delegations during international trips to expand economic ties and unlock new markets.

He reiterated that the presence of private sector representatives is essential to achieve significant economic outcomes.

Highlighting the administration’s commitment to addressing energy imbalances, Pezeshkian noted that daily and weekly sessions are held with academics and private sector leaders to devise solutions.

He acknowledged the inherited challenges but assured the public of the government’s resolve to prevent recurring issues in the future.

The President also addressed the fight against fuel smuggling, emphasizing the government’s determination to curb this issue.

He praised the public’s patience during recent power outages, considering it a key factor in navigating the country’s challenges.

Pezeshkian lauded the cooperation of the judiciary and legislature in tackling economic obstacles, expressing hope for collective progress through unity and determination.

Also in response to the concerns of some members of the Chamber of Commerce about removing obstacles for economic activists, the President announced the decision to reconsider the FATF bill in the Expediency Council.

According to officials, currently, Iran has met 39 out of 41 requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), with ongoing deliberations over the final sticking points, namely Palermo and CFT conditions.

