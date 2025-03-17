IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsFinance

Iran’s Expediency Council considers conditional approval of CFT, Palermo conventions

By IFP Editorial Staff
FATF

The head of Iran’s Expediency Council has stated that the council can conditionally approve the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and Palermo Conventions. These two sticking points could pave the way for Iran to join the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international body focused on combating money laundering.

During a meeting with media representatives on Sunday, Sadeq Amoli Larijani, however, emphasized that the FATF is not under discussion in the council, as the parliament has not referred any FATF-related legislation to the body.

Larijani clarified that the council is only reviewing the two conventions, which were previously approved by the parliament but faced objections from the Guardian Council, that ensures the compatibility of parliamentary legislation with Islamic law and the Iranian Constitution.

The chairman of the Expediency Council, tasked with resolving disputes between the parliament and the Guardian Council, emphasized that the CFT and Palermo conventions, distinct from FATF, involve significant legal and military considerations.

He noted that while some members of the council have reservations about the conventions, they could be accepted conditionally, as over 50 countries have ratified them with similar reservations.

Approving the CFT and Palermo Conventions is part of Iran’s efforts to join the international anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards, which many in the country argue could open a new window of economic opportunities despite hurdles.

Many also believe that Iran’s accession to these conventions could pave the way for information leaks against the country.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks