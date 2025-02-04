Gov’t spokesperson on FATF: Iran needs to prove non-association with terrorist groups

In a press conference on Tuesday, Fatemeh Mohajerani mentioned that Iran has not yet joined the Palermo and CFT conventions within the FATF framework, stating that resolving the sticking points for accession could aid in lifting banking sanctions.

“To maintain banking relations with friendly countries, such as those in the Eurasian and BRICS regions, it is essential to prove that Iran does not engage in money laundering or organized terrorism,” she noted.

Regarding the potential for future issues with the US post-FATF ratification, Mohajerani acknowledged that there are no guarantees but stressed that self-isolation is not an option.

Meanwhile, the head of Iran’s Expediency Council, said the council will make decisions on possible accession based on thorough technical work, adding “it is difficult to predict the outcome at this stage.”

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Sadegh Amoli Larijani, clarified that the FATF itself has not been referred to the council, but rather Palermo and CFT are under review.

He emphasized that the council’s commissions are examining the issues raised by the Guardian Council.

After many ups and downs, and based on regulations, the issue of Iran’s accession to the FATF has now been handed over to the Expediency Discernment Council. Opponents of joining the FATF argue that this mechanism facilitates access for enemies to Iran’s financial transactions. Meanwhile, supporters, including the government of Masoud Behzadian, reject this argument and assert that joining the FATF is essential for facilitating trade relations with other countries.