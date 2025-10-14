FATF invites Iran for direct talks after 6 years

The invitation follows Iran’s recent progress in combating money laundering and terrorism financing, as well as the approval of the Palermo Convention by the Expediency Council.

The talks are scheduled to take place in Madrid, Spain. A date has yet to be set for the negotiations.

Iran recently deposited the ratification document for the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi with the UN chief.

The Palermo Convention, first signed by Iran in December 2000, was officially approved by the country’s parliament in 2017 and ratified by the Expediency Council in May 2025.

Experts believe that Iran’s next step, that is, ratifying the CFT (Combating the Financing of Terrorism) convention, would further strengthen international trust in Tehran’s financial transparency and pave the way for expanded economic engagement with the world.