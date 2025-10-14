IFP ExclusiveFinance

FATF invites Iran for direct talks after 6 years

By IFP Editorial Staff
FATF

After six years, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has formally invited Iran’s Financial Intelligence Unit chief Hadi Khani for direct negotiations aimed at normalizing Tehran’s case and potentially removing the country from the FATF blacklist, ILNA reported.

The invitation follows Iran’s recent progress in combating money laundering and terrorism financing, as well as the approval of the Palermo Convention by the Expediency Council.

The talks are scheduled to take place in Madrid, Spain. A date has yet to be set for the negotiations.

Iran recently deposited the ratification document for the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi with the UN chief.

The Palermo Convention, first signed by Iran in December 2000, was officially approved by the country’s parliament in 2017 and ratified by the Expediency Council in May 2025.

Experts believe that Iran’s next step, that is, ratifying the CFT (Combating the Financing of Terrorism) convention, would further strengthen international trust in Tehran’s financial transparency and pave the way for expanded economic engagement with the world.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks