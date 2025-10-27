Iran’s Financial Intelligence Center defends FATF engagement, calls CFT and Palermo accession unavoidable

The center said in a statement that the new element added to the FATF communiqué stems from UN requests linked to the snapback mechanism and activation of FATF’s capacity for sanctions enforcement.

The statement described the approval of the CFT and Palermo conventions as “an unavoidable necessity”, noting that years of delay have increased the cost of managing Iran’s case with FATF, most recently visible in the reimposition of UN sanctions.

According to the center, Iran’s participation in the latest FATF session itself reflects the body’s acknowledgment of Tehran’s progress, particularly its approval of the Palermo Convention.

It added that Iran had provided legal justification for its reservations, emphasizing that domestic laws are stronger in several areas. It reiterated that exiting the FATF blacklist is a gradual process, citing countries like Turkey and the UAE that spent years leaving the grey list despite earlier compliance.

The statement warned that continued delay and internal politicization could be exploited by adversaries through the UN mechanism to increase FATF pressure on Iran.

The Financial Intelligence Center further urged all relevant agencies to cooperate toward normalizing Iran’s status with FATF, describing the issue as a “national priority” vital to protecting the economy and easing external pressures.