Iranian expert: Accepting FATF improves currency management

By IFP Editorial Staff
FATF

An economic expert says that not accepting the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) does not mean that Iran is imperious to enemy infiltration.

Speaking exclusively to ISNA news agency, Masoud Tavakoli noted that if the enemy wants, it will eventually gain access to Iran’s commercial information and interactions from some point.

Tavakoli added that failure to join the FATF will hurt Iran.

He also spoke about the advantages of joining the FATF. He said sanctions have resulted in many costs for Iran despite that Tehran has managed to bypass them, but the country still faces a barrier called FATF.

Tavakoli underlined that joining the FATF can bring significant benefits for Iran under the current conditions, saying this will facilitate the country’s currency transactions.

“When currency transactions are facilitated, the supply of currency increases, and as a result, the inflow of currency is increased, allowing the policy makers to better manage the market”, Tavakoli said.

He added that those who do not agree with the FATF believe this will tie Iran’s hands in the political, military and other areas.

According to the economic expert, all countries, including China and Russia, have similar conditions to Iran, but there is no other choice.

