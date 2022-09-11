Sunday, September 11, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsLocal

People of short stature rally in Tehran, demand medicine

By IFP Editorial Staff
People of short stature

Scores of Iranians with dwarfism and their families gathered outside the Food and Drug Administration in the capital Tehran on Saturday to express their disapproval with the stringent US-sponsored Western sanctions.

The gathering comes two weeks after a similar protest outside the Presidential Office to demand imports of voxzogo, a medicine used to increase growth in children with achondroplasia, a genetic condition slowing down the growth of bone.

Iranian officials have denounced the sanctions, re-imposed after Washington unilaterally withdrew from a nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, as “crime against humanity”, saying such measures have hampered vulnerable people’s access to medicine and have put their lives at risk.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights Alena Douhan, in a visit to Iran in May, slammed the US for its draconian sanctions regime, saying the ‘punitive measures’ have had a damaging impact on human rights in Iran.

She also refuted claims by American officials that food and medicine are not included in sanctions against Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks